Patriots reportedly hire defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery

BOSTON -- The Patriots have reportedly made another addition to their coaching staff.

The team has hired Jerry Montgomery, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

Jerry Montgomery has been hired by the Patriots, per a source.



The D-line coach/run game coordinator had been with the Packers since 2015. That was his entry into the NFL after coaching in college. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) February 5, 2024

Montgomery has been the Packers' defensive line coach/running game coordinator for the past two seasons, working as a defensive front assistant (2015-17) and defensive line coach (2018-21) prior to that promotion.

Prior to coaching in the NFL, Montgomery spent two seasons coaching at Oklahoma and two seasons at Michigan, while also coaching at Wyoming, and Northern Iowa.

The Patriots were in need of a defensive line coach, after Demarcus Covington was elevated out of that role into the defensive coordinator by new head coach Jerod Mayo. Meanwhile, Montgomery found himself in search of a job after Jeff Hafley took over as Green Bay's defensive coordinator.

Montgomery joins a list of reported Patriots hires that includes offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer and offensive assistant Ben McAdoo. Linebackers coach Steve Belichick and running backs coach Vinnie Sunseri left the organization to join the University of Washington coaching staff, while special teams assistant Joe Houston left New England for the University of Florida.