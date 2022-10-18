Patriots reportedly getting trade calls for Kendrick Bourne, but "inclined" to keep receiver

FOXBORO -- It has been a rough start to the 2022 season for Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne, who has seen more time on the sideline than the playing field after spending training camp and the preseason in Matt Patricia's doghouse. He'd probably like a change of scenery before the NFL trade deadline, and a handful of teams would like to add him to their offense.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, multiple teams have reached out to the Patriots about Bourne's availability. New England, however, is inclined to keep the pass-catcher.

Fowler notes that "teams have a few weeks to change their minds," with the deadline set for 4 p.m. on Nov. 1.

It has been an odd fall for Bourne, who was solid in his first season with the Patriots in 2021. He was one of Mac Jones' favorite targets last season, hauling in 55 receptions for 800 yards. His 70 targets were third on the team, behind Jakobi Meyers (126) and Hunter Henry (75).

But this year has been much different. Bourne was benched for New England's second preseason game after getting into a fight with the Carolina Panthers during joint practices, and he hasn't figured into New England's game plan through the first six weeks of the regular season. He has played just 29 percent of the team's offensive snaps, and is on pace for just 44 targets. He has 11 receptions on his 14 targets for 156 yards.

It's no surprise that Bourne has interest around the league, considering his potential production when he plays and his team-friendly contract. He's signed through next season, when he'll make just under $7 million.

But it's also no surprise that the Patriots want to hang on to Bourne. Aside from his production (when they play him), Bourne is one of the few receivers on the books for 2023, with Meyers and Nelson Agholor set to hit free agency after this season. Bourne, DeVante Parker and rookie Tyquan Thornton are the only New England receivers signed through next season.