Patriots release Trace McSorley, increasing Malik Cunningham's chances of making team

FOXBORO -- Malik Cunningham's chances of making the Patriots roster just got a little jolt. The Patriots are moving on from Trace McSorley, reportedly releasing the quarterback on Monday.

Tom Pelissero from the NFL Network first reported McSorley's release Monday afternoon. The move shouldn't come as much of a surprise, as McSorley saw just one series of game action (plus a kneel-down ahead of halftime) in Friday night's preseason finale in Tennessee.

The Patriots signed McSorley, a sixth-round pick by the Ravens in 2019, over the offseason to fill out their quarterback depth chart. But he didn't see much game action and was just 1-for-4 for four passing yards in preseason play. He didn't see the field at all in New England's second preseason game in Green Bay, though the game being suspended early in the fourth quarter may have cost him some playing time.

There's a chance that McSorley, 27, could end up on the New England practice squad. But if the Patriots go with three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster, it looks like it could be the undrafted Cunningham who slots behind Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.

Cunningham had an incredible college career at quarterback for the Louisville Cardinals, but spent most of his training camp with New England as a wide receiver. But he did get some action under center and scored the team's only touchdown of the first preseason game with a nice 9-yard scoring run against the Houston Texans.

The Pats, however, have not yet made a decision on Cunningham, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

With the Patriots’ release of QB Trace McSorley, they still haven’t finalized their call on Malik Cunningham, source said. Too many roster variables still at play over the next 26 hours. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 28, 2023

NFL teams have until 4 p.m. Tuesday to trim their roster to 53 players.