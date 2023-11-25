Patriots release inactive third quarterback Will Grier

FOXBORO - The Patriots have released inactive third quarterback Will Grier from the team.

Grier, 28, was signed to New England from the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad on September 22, 2023.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound QB was a third-round draft pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and signed with the Carolina Panthers as the 100th pick overall.

He spent two seasons with Carolina, before signing to the Dallas Cowboys in 2021. The Cowboys released Grier in August of 2023, and he was signed onto the Bengals practice squad.

Grier did not play for New England during the seven games he was on the team, but he was dressed for Las Vegas. He has not appeared in a game since 2019 for a team.

The Patriots still have quarterback, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe on the team.

The Patriots will play the New York Giants at Met Life Stadium on November 26 at 1 p.m..