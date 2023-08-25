Patriots regulars not expected to play Friday night

FOXBORO -- The Patriots have one final preseason tune-up Friday night against the Titans. But don't expect to see New England's regulars in Tennessee.

While many coaches see the last preseason game as a "dress rehearsal" for the regular season, ESPN Boston's Mike Reiss posted on X that Bill Belichick is not approaching Friday night's game that way. So chances are Mac Jones, Rhamondre Stevenson, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Matthew Judon and most of New England's other starters won't be taking the field against the Titans.

The third and final preseason game is sometimes referred to as a dress rehearsal for the regular season, but my understanding is that Bill Belichick isn’t planning to approach it that way tonight.



Would be personally surprised to see many regulars. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 25, 2023

It makes sense, especially on the offensive side, given the issues along the New England offensive line. The Pats are down two starters with Mike Onwenu and Cole Strange both dealing with injuries (Onwenu was just taken off PUP on Wednesday), and Jones spent most of his three series against the Packers trying to avoid the Green Bay pass rush. He was sacked twice, including a strip-sack on his final snap of the game, and took a number of other big hits.

With the line struggling this week in practice, it's probably best to keep Jones under wrap until the regular season arrives and the Patirots potentially get some reinforcements along the line.

But that also means that Jones and New England's offensive starters only got three series in the preseason. Will they be ready when Sept. 10 against the Eagles rolls around? That will be a big debate over the next two-plus weeks.

