Burning Patriots questions: Which game are you circling on the 2023 schedule?

FOXBORO -- The Patriots season is nearly upon us, with the team set to take over 17 weekends (plus a Thursday and Monday night) of our lives from early September until (at least) early January.

When the schedule comes out, it's usually pretty easy to identify the game of the season. The one that will mean the most, or has the most riding on it. This year is a little tougher for the Patriots.

They face the defending NFC champs in Week 1 when the Eagles come to town, the same night that Tom Brady will be honored at Gillette. A week later, the Pats host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football. Then they'll take a trip to New Jersey for their first of two matchups with the Aaron Rodgers-led Jets. And that is just the first three weeks.

There are also two big matchups against the Bills, a trip to Germany to take on the Colts, and visits from the Chargers and the Chiefs later in the season. There's a little rematch with Josh McDaniels and his Raiders out in Vegas, which should be interesting given how things ended last year when the Pats went to Sin City, plus a Christmas Eve visit to Sean Payton and his Denver Broncos.

So which game is the game this season? Our sports team highlights which game they've had circled on the schedule and are most looking forward to this season.

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV Sports

It's got to be the opener against the Eagles because it's the "Brady Game." You can't lose on the day that you honor Tom Brady.

I'm also circling Week 3 against the Jets and Aaron Rodgers, Week 4 against the Cowboys in Dallas, Week 14 against the Steelers on Thursday Night Football, and Week 15 when the Chiefs come to town for Monday Night Football.

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

At Las Vegas, October 15th. We'll know what kind of team the Patriots are by then. I'm curious to see how they respond to playing in a place that hosted arguably their worst regular season loss in franchise history last season. And I mean that from a shock/gut-punch factor.

Michael Hurley, WBZ.com Sports

It's a long way away, but how about Week 18, at home, against the Jets? It's fun to think of both teams being around 8-8, with a playoff spot on the line for that one. Drama!

Matthew Geagan, WBZ.com Sports

It's hard not to go with Week 1 against the Eagles, for the mere fact that the day will be filled a lot of love for Tom Brady. It's going to be quite the show for the GOAT and should be the first of many times he's honored by the team.

Not to mention the defending NFC champs are in town and they're going to test these Patriots right out of the gate. It's kind of scary to envision what the New England offensive line will look like come Sunday, but that will just add to the intrigue. Let's just hope that Mac Jones makes it out of the game in one piece, and the Patriots can keep it competitive. They probably won't beat the Eagles, but if the defense keeps them in it, the Pats could make it interesting.

