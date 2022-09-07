Patriots power ranking roundup: Here's how the experts see the Pats entering Week 1

BOSTON -- It's Week 1 of the NFL season, which means ... nobody knows anything about anyone. But that doesn't stop the power rankers from ranking with power.

Obviously, no games have been played yet, so there's no real way of ranking all NFL teams from No. 1 through 32. Yet there has been free agency, a draft, spring workouts, training camp, and the preseason, so those who powerfully rank teams are equipped with enough intel to at least set forth a guideline heading into the first week of real action.

Here's a look around the internet to see where those rankers see Bill Belichick's New England Patriots right now.

Dan Hanzus has questions about the offense (who doesn't?), but he also believes they'll figure it out.

"I never underestimate Bill Belichick," Hanzus wrote. "And I like the quarterback: Mac Jones was the best rookie passer last season, and it's well within the range of outcomes that he takes a significant leap in Year 2. Patience is required. The road could -- and likely, will -- be rocky early on. But don't be stunned when New England is in the playoff mix come December."

Other AFC East team rankings:

Bills - 1st

Dolphins - 19th

Jets - 26th

The Athletic: 18th

Bo Wulf expressed some confidence in Bill Belichick but some doubt in Matt Patricia.

Other AFC East team rankings:

Bills - 3rd

Dolphins - 13th

Jets - 29th

The Ringer: 21st

Austin Gayle notes that "there's a weighty hand over the panic button in New England."

"Reports out of New England tell a story of ugly training camp practices, and the performance of the first-team offense in preseason games was rough," Gayle wrote. "The offense just isn't talented enough to be this clunky. A lot can change over the course of the regular season, and Belichick's defense will still be near the top of the NFL, but a lot needs to change, specifically on offense, for New England to have a legit shot at a postseason run."

Other AFC East team rankings:

Bills - 1st

Dolphins - 17th

Jets - 28th

Sports Illustrated: 16th

A poll of eight SI writers voted on these rankings, with votes ranging from 11th place to 19th place.

"The Patriots returned to the playoffs in Mac Jones's rookie season, but after a turbulent preseason our crew isn't rushing to ticket them for a return trip," the write-up said.

Other AFC East team rankings:

Bills - 1st

Dolphins - 19th

Jets - 26th

Frank Schwab is wary of betting against the Patriots too much, as they tend to figure things out as the season goes along.

"Bill Belichick usually figures things out, though," Schwab wrote. "Sometimes it takes a few weeks into the season, but the Patriots end up fixing their issues as the season goes on. Patriots fans better hope so, or it might be a long season watching this offense."

Other AFC East team rankings:

Bills - 1st

Dolphins - 21st

Jets - 27th

Bleacher Report: 22nd

Tied for the lowest ranking of the bunch here, Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport didn't pull any punches in his analysis.

"What a stunner that the New England offense hasn't looked good this summer with a special teams guy coaching the quarterbacks and a defensive coach making offensive play calls," Davenport said. "Who could possibly have foreseen this except everyone with eyes and a functioning cerebrum. Belichick has long been lauded for outcoaching and outscheming opponents. But this isn't outside-the-box brilliance. It's trying to be cute. Cute backfires a lot more often than not. And in this case, it's going to keep the Patriots from getting back into the postseason."

Other AFC East team rankings:

Bills - 1st

Dolphins - 19th

Jets - 28th

Boston Herald: 18th

Patriots reporter Karen Guregian has watched the team closely all summer ... and can't quite figure out why the Patriots' plan on offense is what it is.

"Usually, there's a method behind Bill Belichick's madness. It's just hard to fathom what that might be with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge now leading Mac Jones," Guregian wrote.

Other AFC East team rankings:

Bills - 1st

Dolphins - 19th

Jets - 27th

Pete Prisco seems more focused on the Patriots' players than the coaches.

"Bill Belichick will truly be challenged to get this team to the playoffs," Prisco wrote. "They struggled in the preseason, but that doesn't matter. A lack of talent does."

Other AFC East team rankings:

Bills - 1st

Dolphins - 18th

Jets - 29th

The Score: 22nd

The doubts on the offensive coaching staff are the primary focus here.

"Mac Jones should take another step in his second year, but questions persist about those tasked with aiding his development," the write-up stated. "Matt Patricia and Joe Judge - two veteran coaches with little experience on offense - will have big shoes to fill replacing Josh McDaniels."

Other AFC East team rankings:

Bills - 1st

Dolphins - 17th

Jets - 26th

Consensus

Using these nine different power rankings, the Patriots ranked on average at 19th. They ranked as high as 12th (Yahoo!) and as low as 22nd (CBS Sports, The Score, Bleacher Report).

Not helping matters is that the Bills are almost universally considered to be the best team in the NFL. Their average spot in the nine power rankings was ... first, only ranking outside of the top spot in one of the nine rankings.

The Dolphins are right there with the Patriots, with an average ranking of 18th, while the Jets are an afterthought -- for now, anyway.

The power rankings are always subject to change, and they're sure to get jumbled up as soon as next week. But as the sun rises on a new NFL season, most experts are leaving open the possibility for a surprisingly successful season for the Patriots ... while maintaining a healthy skepticism that a noteworthy season awaits Bill Belichick's team.