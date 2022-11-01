Patriots players host pickleball tournament for military members

MEDFIELD - Make no mistake about it: it's a sport that can even make an NFL player break a sweat.

"They got me working out. I'm pretty competitive. I'm trying to make it happen," said Patriots player Myles Bryant.

Patriots players and alumni trading the football field for the pickleball court, hosting a tournament for 40 local members of the US military.

"They've given us everything we have, the freedom that comes with being an American. So, I'm thankful for them. I'm just trying to show my gratitude to them," said Bryant.

Some like rookie Cole Strange trying the sport for the first time.

"I haven't but it's like ping pong right, or tennis. Should be easy to pick up," said Strange.

Luckily, former Patriots Offensive Line Coach Dante Scarnecchia was giving pointers.

"I took it up probably a few years ago and play in the spring, play in the summer. It's a lot of fun," said Scarnecchia, adding, "I was a former Marine so I'm proud to be part of this."

As a bonus, Pat Patriot was on hand to help surprise all of the military members here with tickets to Sunday's 1 p.m. game at Gillette Stadium against the Colts.

Strange made the announcement at the Kingsbury Club facility in Medfield, saying, "first of all I just wanted to say thank you all for your service, and thank you all for coming out here and hanging out with us today. On behalf of the Patriots, and Mr. Kraft, we want to give you all tickets to the game on Sunday."

"I'm excited the weather is going to be great. So exciting to watch them. Never been," said SSG Megan Gaedje, who teamed up with Myles Bryant for a game during the tournament.

The event was hosted by the Patriots in support of the NFL's Salute to Service initiative.