Patriots place Riley Reiff on IR, offensive lineman out at least first four games

FOXBORO -- Riley Reiff will not be starting the 2023 season on the New England offensive line. The Patriots placed the veteran tackle on injured reserve Monday, which will sideline Reiff for at least the first four weeks of the season.

Reiff was a projected starter for the Patriots at right tackle when he signed in the offseason. But he hasn't seen the field since he had his right leg rolled up on in New England's preseason finale against the Titans on Aug. 25.

A potential candidate to replace Reiff is five-year veteran Calvin Anderson, who was activated off the non-football illness list last week. The 27-year-old is coming off his best season, playing 47 percent of Denver's offensive snaps last year. Anderson has experience at both left and right tackle.

Recent trade acquisitions Tyrone Wheatley Jr. and Vederian Lowe are other potential candidates to see time at right tackle for New England.

The Patriots open the 2023 season Sunday afternoon against the Philadelphia Eagles, a team that led the NFL with 70 sacks last season.

