Patriots-Packers get into another scrum ahead of Saturday's preseason game

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin -- It doesn't look like the Patriots and the Packers like each other. The two teams got into a handful of dustups during Thursday's joint practice session, and those tempers haven't cooled off two days later.

Players from both teams got into a bit of a scuffle as the Patriots took the field ahead of Saturday night's preseason game in Green Bay. Packers receiver Romeo Dobbs threw a shoulder toward New England defensive backs Kyle Dugger and Jabril Peppers at midfield. and a bunch of pushing and shoving ensued.

It's not unusual for tempers to flair during joint practices, and occasionally ahead of games. And players are always looking for a little extra juice ahead of preseason tilts, so maybe Saturday night's scuffle was their way of getting amped up for an exhibition game.

Expect the officials to keep things under control once the game kicks off.