There was a little dust up at Tuesday's Patriots OTA session

FOXBORO -- Ahead of Tuesday's OTA session in Foxboro, Bill Belichick said it would be a "low-tempo" kind of day for his Patriots players. That didn't keep tempers from getting a little hot during the practice.

With players in T-Shirts and shorts and reporters on hand for just the second time during the team's offseason program, a few Patriots players got into a little tussle during Tuesday's session. The fight -- if you could call it that -- happened about an hour into the practice during an 11-on-11 period.

It started between left tackle Cole Strange and linebacker Anfernee Jennings, who were locked together during a play. As things got a little more heated, defensive tackle Christian Barmore got involved, and threw a late punch Strange's way.

The punch didn't connect, but that's when David Andrews stepped in. Like all good captains would, Andrews got Barmore out of the mix before tempers could really flare up.

Billed by Bill as a lower-tempo day after a "big" day on Monday, today's OTA was nonetheless SPIRITED. A Cole Strange- Anfernee Jennings dust up was punctuated by Christian Barmore haymaker over the top of the scrum. Hit nobody but he sat our rest of practice. As did Strange

Usually, players that mix it up during practice are sent to the locker room early. But on Tuesday, Strange and Barmore had to watch the rest of practice from the sideline.

Fights during OTAs and training camp are not uncommon, though they usually occur later in the process when the temperatures -- and tempers -- can get really high. No one in Foxboro is making a big deal out of Tuesday's skirmish.

"People on our team are very passionate about what they do. Things happen," explained defensive end Deatrich Wise. "We just have to continue to work hard, work on our fundamentals, watch the film and see where we can correct our mistakes and move on from there."

The Patriots will have another OTA session open to the media on Friday ahead of the team's three-day minicamp next week.