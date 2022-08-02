The Patriots' offense is off to a rough start at training camp

BOSTON -- Training camp is, well, training camp. It's a time to fine-tune some elements while working toward a football team being ready for the regular season. In that sense, the highs and the lows of late July and early August aren't necessarily cause for booking Super Bowl trips or for expecting disaster. There's a long way to go.

Still ... with Josh McDaniels having left New England while taking some assistants with him, and with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge seizing major control of the offense, the Patriots would probably like to be steadily building positives on the practice field. Early on in the padded portion of training camp, though, the offense appears to be going through some major growing pains.

The reformation of the Patriots' offense this year has been well-documented, as players and coaches have stated that the playbook and terminology being used are a bit different. The implementation of the new elements, then, would naturally hit some roadblocks.

According to Boston Sports Journal's Greg Bedard, those roadblocks amounted to an "abject disaster" on Monday. He added that it was "among the worst I've seen covering the league."

Let the record show that the Patriots' first padded period using the Shanahan run scheme was an abject disaster, among the worst I've seen covering the league.

False start

INT

Stuffed run

2 yard run

Stuff

Good + run

Overthrow

Stuff

No gain

Stuff



Nowhere to go but up! — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) August 1, 2022

Bedard added that the last three plays listed in that sequence involved the first-team offense going against the third-team defense.

While the term "abject disaster" didn't get thrown around on Tuesday, some observations from reporters observing practice carried a similarly negative tone.

In 11-on-11s, the top defense throttled the top offense's production.



Mac Jones took a sack after a pressure from Mack Wilson. The QB also threw the ball at his own feet after pressure from Henry Anderson and Lawrence Guy (which probably would've been another sack, if live) — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) August 2, 2022

Patriots' offense is looking rough today. Lot of run stuffs and a disjointed play-action game. Mac Jones' first two dropbacks in the latest round of 11-on-11s resulted in a throwaway and a sack. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 2, 2022

And the installation is going ... slowly.



Today's opening 11-on-11 period, starters vs. starters:

- 2-yard gain

- Throwaway

- Run stuff

- 2-yard gain

- Sack https://t.co/J1XziDxrPs — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 2, 2022

The #Patriots offense was mostly uneven again today, and we saw a lot of Bailey Zappe (managed Mac’s workload, perhaps). Lots to work on up front. Too many unblocked rushers and stuffs against the run. Day two in pads. Long way to go. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) August 2, 2022

That's not to say that some individual players -- particularly at receiver -- haven't turned in some highlight-reel plays. But the general reports from 11-on-11 drills have not been favorable to the offense. Considering the Patriots' defense isn't exactly regarded as a modern-day version of the '85 Bears, that hasn't been an encouraging start for the offense.

The Patriots do have time to work out the numerous kinks before the regular season begins on Sept. 11. But they'll put forth their first preseason display in a little over a week's time, as they host the Giants next Thursday, Aug. 11, at Gillette Stadium. Patriots fans who haven't been able to head to Foxboro to see the team in person will eagerly await getting that view of how this new offense is looking as the clock ticks closer to the real season.