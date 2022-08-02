The Patriots' offense is off to a rough start at training camp
BOSTON -- Training camp is, well, training camp. It's a time to fine-tune some elements while working toward a football team being ready for the regular season. In that sense, the highs and the lows of late July and early August aren't necessarily cause for booking Super Bowl trips or for expecting disaster. There's a long way to go.
Still ... with Josh McDaniels having left New England while taking some assistants with him, and with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge seizing major control of the offense, the Patriots would probably like to be steadily building positives on the practice field. Early on in the padded portion of training camp, though, the offense appears to be going through some major growing pains.
The reformation of the Patriots' offense this year has been well-documented, as players and coaches have stated that the playbook and terminology being used are a bit different. The implementation of the new elements, then, would naturally hit some roadblocks.
According to Boston Sports Journal's Greg Bedard, those roadblocks amounted to an "abject disaster" on Monday. He added that it was "among the worst I've seen covering the league."
Bedard added that the last three plays listed in that sequence involved the first-team offense going against the third-team defense.
While the term "abject disaster" didn't get thrown around on Tuesday, some observations from reporters observing practice carried a similarly negative tone.
That's not to say that some individual players -- particularly at receiver -- haven't turned in some highlight-reel plays. But the general reports from 11-on-11 drills have not been favorable to the offense. Considering the Patriots' defense isn't exactly regarded as a modern-day version of the '85 Bears, that hasn't been an encouraging start for the offense.
The Patriots do have time to work out the numerous kinks before the regular season begins on Sept. 11. But they'll put forth their first preseason display in a little over a week's time, as they host the Giants next Thursday, Aug. 11, at Gillette Stadium. Patriots fans who haven't been able to head to Foxboro to see the team in person will eagerly await getting that view of how this new offense is looking as the clock ticks closer to the real season.
