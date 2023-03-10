Patriots reportedly among teams attending Odell Beckham Jr.'s workout on Friday

BOSTON -- Odell Beckham Jr. will work out for NFL teams on Friday to show that he's healthy and ready to go for the 2023 season. The New England Patriots will reportedly be in attendance for the wide receiver's showcase.

The Patriots are among the teams expected to attend Beckham's workout in Arizona, according to Doug Kyed of AtoZ Sports. New England was connected to Beckham before he signed with the L.A. Rams in 2021, and could use a little more pop at wide receiver with Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor set to hit free agency next week.

The 30-year-old Beckham hasn't played since Super Bowl LVI, when he tore his ACL during the Rams' win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He sat out all of last season, though he did meet with the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, and Buffalo Bills during the campaign.

Beckham had 44 receptions for 537 yards and five touchdowns over his 16 games for the Cleveland Browns (13 games) and the Rams (three games) during the 2021 regular season. He added another 21 catches and a pair of touchdowns during L.A.'s playoff run, including two receptions and a 17-yard touchdown in the Super Bowl.

Wide receiver is expected to be one of New England's main targets during the offseason, especially if Meyers and Agholor both leave via free agency. The Patriots are looking to give Mac Jones a much better arsenal on offense after the quarterback struggled in his second NFL season in 2022.

NFL free agency gets underway next week, with the tampering period beginning Monday afternoon.