A look at the Patriots notable free agents in 2024

Dan Roche discusses the latest on the future of Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots

FOXBORO -- The Patriots have a lot of decisions to make this offseason. The biggest one is obviously at the top with Bill Belichick's future in New England in question, and that plays into every other decision by the team.

Belichick is not only the head coach, but he's the man in charge of all personnel decisions. He may relinquish some of those duties to remain in New England, which he said he'd be open to on Monday.

But whoever is in charge of signing players is set for a busy winter.

The Patriots have over a dozen players on expiring contracts, which will create voids all over the roster. With a good chunk of cap space to work with, New England should be able to sign its own free agents (at least the ones they want back) while also adding some good outside talent to a very talent-depleted roster.

Here's a look at the most notable of New England's free agents.

Ezekiel Elliott

The veteran running back showed that he still has plenty left in the tank, contributing as both a runner (642 yards on the ground) and a pass catcher (a team-high 51 receptions) in the New England offense. Zeke enjoyed playing for the Patriots and said that he's open to a return, but he also really hammered home that he loved playing for Bill Belichick after Week 18.

"I love playing for Bill and I'd love playing for him again," Elliott said Sunday. "I couldn't see him anywhere else, but I don't know."

Elliott was a solid fit in New England, but he may get a nice pay bump elsewhere or want to pursue a ring with a contender.

Kendrick Bourne

Bourne was on his way to a career year before he tore his ACL in October. It's been a bumpy few seasons for Bourne, but he has said that he's open to a return. He may opt for a fresh start somewhere else, but his return should be welcomed in New England, especially if he signs a one-year, prove-it deal coming off his injury.

But the Patriots need a game-changer at receiver to help the offense, so just bringing back Bourne won't be nearly enough this offseason.

Receiver Jalen Reagor is also an unrestricted free agent, while Tre Nixon is an exclusive rights free agent.

Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki, and Pharaoh Brown

The Patriots' tight end room may look completely different next season. Henry was a captain and led the team with six touchdowns over his 14 games in 2023. He's been solid on the field and a valuable voice in the locker room, so he may get another multi-year deal -- or get hit with the franchise tag.

The Pats signed Gesicki as a free agent last offseason and had some high hopes for him, but he caught just 29 passes. He'll likely find a new home this offseason, as New England may turn its attention to better tight ends available in free agency.

Brown, meanwhile, made some big plays for the team this season and his physicality makes him a solid run blocker as well. He could be back as the team's third tight end if the money is right for both sides. He also mixed it up with the Jets several times in Week 18, earning him some serious brownie points among fans.

Trent Brown

Tackle is a gigantic need for the Patriots this offseason, but a reunion with Brown is unlikely. He didn't seem very engaged on Christmas Eve in Denver, was benched in Week 17, and then didn't play in Week 18.

Mike Onwenu

Re-signing the 26-year-old right tackle should be one of the team's top priorities this offseason.

Riley Reiff

The veteran was signed over the offseason to compete for the starting right tackle job, but he played in just one game and spent most of his season on IR. The Pats will likely move on, but Reiff may be back on a prove-it deal given the lack of available tackles.

Center James Ferentz is also a free agent and will likely be back on the New England practice squad.

Anfernee Jennings

Jennings broke out in 2023 and developed into a steady starter for the Patriots. The 2020 third-round pick was one of the team's best run defenders, and he should be back in 2024.

Mack Wilson

The athletic linebacker played mostly on special teams, but he was solid throughout the 2023 season and finished with 3.5 sacks, four tackles for a loss, and a pair of forced fumbles when he played on defense. He's versatile and likely won't cost much.

Josh Uche

After racking up 11.5 sacks last year, Uche saw his role diminish in 2023. He got to the opposing quarterback just three times over 15 games. He'll likely find a new team that will let him loose.

Kyle Dugger

Dugger took on a much bigger role following the retirement of Devin McCourty and will be one of the top safeties available on the open market. The heavy hitter was a big part of the defense's success, but with Jabrill Peppers under contract and Marte Mapu waiting in the wings, the Patriots may not be willing to pony up to get Dugger back on a long-term deal.

Myles Bryant

While cornerback was a mess after Christian Gonzalez's injury, Bryant played well when he was thrust into an expanded role. He also plays on special teams, so expect him back to help bolster the depth chart.

Jalen Mills

The Pats released the veteran corner last March before bringing him back a few days later. He played only 40 percent of the team's defensive snaps and didn't seem very happy throughout the season, so don't expect the 30-year-old to return in 2024.

Matthew Slater

If he wants to come back for a 17th season, he'll be welcomed with open arms. But chances are the 38-year-old will be announcing his retirement in the next few weeks.

Cody Davis

The veteran special-teamer started the season on PUP but played in 11 games. If the Patriots do lose Slater, they could use Davis' leadership on special teams.