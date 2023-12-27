Patriots take LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels at No. 4 in new mock drafts

FOXBORO -- With a win over the Broncos on Sunday, the Patriots saw their potential pick in the 2024 NFL Draft drop from the second overall selection to the fourth overall pick. Many are worried that such a slide will cost New England a chance at landing the next franchise quarterback.

USC's Caleb Williams and UNC's Drake Maye are considered the top quarterbacks in the draft and will likely be off the board after the first two or three picks. Ohio State star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is expected to go somewhere in the top three, so who could the Patriots take at No. 4?

A few post-Week 16 mock drafts still have the Patriots getting their quarterback at fourth overall: LSU's Jayden Daniels. Both Sports Illustrated and Tankathon have the Heisman Trophy winner ending up in New England come April 25.

Daniels is coming off an incredible season for the Tigers where he completed 72.2 percent of his passes for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns. He added another 1,134 rushing yards and 10 scores with his legs, and some are comparing his dual-threat abilities to Baltimore's Lamar Jackson.

In his two seasons with the Tigers, Daniels was 19-7 and completed over 70 percent of his passes for 57 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. He played at Arizona State before transferring to LSU in 2022, where he threw for 6,025 yards and 32 touchdowns over three seasons.

The 23-year-old has a beautiful deep ball and is explosive when he decides to run. He wasn't considered a first-round pick at the start of the year, but his strong senior season has catapulted Daniels up draft boards. There is a chance he could potentially overtake Maye as the second quarterback taken after Williams in the upcoming draft.

There is still a long way to go until picks start coming off the board. But some mockers believe the Patriots will still be able to land a franchise quarterback at No. 4.