Final Mock Draft Roundup: Which quarterback will Patriots draft at third overall?

Maye, McCarthy, or Daniels? Who will the Patriots take third overall pick in NFL Draft?

FOXBORO -- The NFL Draft has arrived, meaning the Patriots will make a potentially franchise-altering pick early Thursday night. It also means that "Mock Draft Season" will officially come to a close after roughly 11 months of pundits trying their best to guess how this year's draft would play out.

But it would be a disservice to everyone out there if we didn't do one final mock draft dance and round up pick predictions for a last time ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. We've seen quarterbacks Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, and J.J. McCarthy all mocked to New England at third overall, and even a handful of mocked up trades that have the Pats picking a quarterback -- usually Michael Penix Jr. -- later in the first round.

How are all these mockers feel now that draft day is upon us? Most of them have Maye going to New England at third overall. A few others have J.J. McCarthy landing with the Pats. Even more aren't buying that Daniels is the pick for the Commanders at No. 2, and have him falling to the Patriots.

Got another popsicle headache? It'll all be over soon. Here is who the mock drafters have the Pats taking later on this evening with the No. 3 pick.

Chad Graff, The Athletic: Drake Maye, UNC

This feels like Maye's spot, although a couple of executives made a case for J.J. McCarthy.

Maye has prototypical size, arm strength and -athletic ability, especially for a cold-weather team where it becomes increasingly important to throw through the winter elements. But there's genuine concern about Maye's inconsistencies last season, and his tape shed light on some erratic throws and tendencies. There are some coaches and executives who couldn't get past his mistakes from 2023.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Drake Maye, QB, UNC

The Patriots were present for both Jayden Daniels' and Drake Maye's pro days, and while there have been reports that they may entertain trade-down offers if they don't find their franchise QB, they won't have a chance to compete in the AFC East.

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: Drake Maye, QB, UNC

Maye has enough upside for the Patriots to pick him here in hopes of a big leap in 2025.

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Drake Maye, QB, UNC

There has been dialogue about New England trading back, but I think it would have to be blown away by an offer with the understanding that there was a path for it to get another quarterback. There are too many conditions attached to that situation, so the Patriots stick and pick Drake Maye, who very easily could be the second quarterback off the board. Minnesota will have interest because Josh McCown coached Maye in high school.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

The Patriots will decide between Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy in this spot, and I think it will be McCarthy. That's way too high for him in my eyes, but the word is the Pats really like him.

Prisco has Maye going fifth to the Vikings after they work out a trade with the Chargers.

Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: Drake Maye, QB, UNC

Maye has the kind of arm that will help him play through the elements in Foxboro, and he's impressed in all of his pre-draft meetings with the organization thanks to what he's shown from a football IQ standpoint. The coaching staff is confident in its ability to iron out whatever mechanical issues Maye may take with him to his new home, and some insist -- due to coaching and personnel changes in 2023 -- his 2022 film is a much better indicator of what he'll be with the right people in his ear.

He's the shortest and youngest in an athletic and uber-competitive family -- the runt, so to speak -- which the Patriots like. He had to scratch and claw to keep up and it's helped turn him into the competitor he is. While he shows what is at times a happy-go-lucky Southern demeanor, the Patriots know he has an edge to him that has been made apparent throughout the process that belies that aw-shucks facade.

Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

The Patriots are blowing up their offense minus Mac Jones and should want to reboot with a big-armed, dynamic runner to push up their QB ceiling again. Daniels, the reigning Heisman winner succeeding Williams, fits that mold.

Iyer has the Commanders drafting Maye second overall, and McCarthy going 11th to the Minnesota Vikings.

Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

This is no secret: The Patriots are in desperate need of a quarterback to truly believe in. They have been in this state since Tom Brady's departure. Sure, some moments gave them hope, but the Mac Jones pick in 2021 ultimately proved to be a flop.

Jayden Daniels — or Drake Maye, if we're being honest — gives the Patriots the chance to believe. If you were just looking at tape from 2023, Daniels had the best season of any quarterback in this draft. The rest of New England's offense is a work in progress, but this pick is a cornerstone to build around.

Maye also goes second overall to Washington in Sikkema's latest mock draft, which includes all seven rounds. All. Seven. Rounds.

Nate Davis, USA Today: Drake Maye, QB, UNC

Though not a certainty Daniels goes second, this feels like the draft's first legit pivot point – whether it's whom the Pats pick, quarterback or not, or if they potentially trade out of this spot for what would certainly be a significant bounty of assets. Yet a team that has painfully witnessed Buffalo's Josh Allen take its divisional throne might be too enticed by Maye, who has a somewhat comparable skill set – including the big arm that can certainly be an asset in the AFC East's weather conditions – and size (6-4, 223). Maye slipped a bit in 2023 after being the ACC Player of the Year in 2022 but also didn't have the same weapons at his disposal. If he does need a season – or maybe less – to dial into the NFL, New England does have veteran QB Jacoby Brissett as a stopgap.

Joseph Acosta, SB Nation: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Don't fall for the play action coming from people suggesting that the Patriots will trade this pick. This has to be a QB, and Daniels' explosiveness with his arm and legs will be a needed boost to the Patriots' offense.

Ian Valentino, The 33rd Team: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Picking between Maye and Jayden Daniels is more about the desired identity of the offense than anything. The New England Patriots have lacked high-end playmakers for years, and now they'd have a big play hub in Daniels. The dynamic dual-threat brings elite downfield throwing ability and tremendous speed as a rusher, so he'd be a significant change from the Tom Brady and Mac Jones eras.