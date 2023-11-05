Patriots, Mac Jones benefit from inexplicable roughing the passer penalty on Commanders' KJ Henry

Alex Austin explains the "surreal" feeling of joining Patriots, and his lifelong connection to the f

Alex Austin explains the "surreal" feeling of joining Patriots, and his lifelong connection to the f

Alex Austin explains the "surreal" feeling of joining Patriots, and his lifelong connection to the f

BOSTON -- NFL rules and their enforcement can often be the subject of much debate. Such is the nature of high-speed, high-stakes sporting events.

Yet the rarest of rare occasions took place on Sunday afternoon in Foxboro, when the referee made a call so bad that everyone in the universe agreed that it was a bad call.

It came on the opening drive of the second half in the game between the Patriots and Commanders. On a third-and-10 at the Washington 38-yard line, Jones was sacked behind the line of scrimmage, a play that appeared to have pushed the Patriots out of field-goal range.

Yet as soon as KJ Henry tackled Jones, a flag flew from referee Adrian Hill. The penalty: Roughing the passer.

As for why the penalty was called, well, that's anybody's guess.

This was called roughing the passer…

pic.twitter.com/XxjO4Yue3T — PFF (@PFF) November 5, 2023

FOX's rules analyst Dean Blandino, a former director of NFL officiating, kind of explained why the call was made.

"This is what the officials are being directed to call," Blandino said on the broadcast. "They want the defender to get off to the side. But like you guys were saying, this is just a tackle. This is just momentum, there's nothing punishing, there's no second act. I don't like it as a foul, but this is what the league is directing the officials to call."

Another guess may be that Hill thought Henry initiated helmet-to-helmet contact on the play. He didn't, but at full speed, it's somewhat understandable if the referee thought he saw that type of contact.

Whatever the case may have been, it gave the Patriots 15 yards and a fresh set of downs, which they used to kick a field goal and extend their lead at the time. It was a scoring opportunity that never should have been there for the home team.