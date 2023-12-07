Watch CBS News
Patriots' Lawrence Guy arrives for Thursday Night Football in "A Christmas Story" sweater

By Matt Geagan

/ CBS Boston

Patriots' offense thinks they're close to getting rolling
Patriots' offense thinks they're close to getting rolling 00:56

BOSTON -- Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy was glowing as he arrived to Acrisure Stadium for Thursday Night Football. Literally glowing.

With Christmas just a few weeks away, Guy is already feeling the holiday spirit. Guy arrived to the stadium in Pittsburgh sporting an ugly Christmas sweater of the famous leg lamp from "A Christmas Story." 

The sweater was complete with lights at the top of the lamp, making it an extremely colorful pregame attire for Guy.

We'll have to wait until after Thursday night's Patriots-Steelers showdown to find out if that sweater is a major award, or just something he picked up at the store. Either way, it's incredible.

And it will likely lighten the mood in the New England locker room a bit, which the 2-10 Patriots could certainly use at the moment. New England has lost five straight and can be officially eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or tie in Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

December 7, 2023

