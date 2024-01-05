Patriots-Jets Week 18 predictions: Will New England make it 16 straight wins over the Jets?

Bill Belichick had a lot of nice things to say about the Jets ahead of Week 18

Bill Belichick had a lot of nice things to say about the Jets ahead of Week 18

Bill Belichick had a lot of nice things to say about the Jets ahead of Week 18

FOXBORO -- The final game of the 2023 Patriots season is upon us, and it could be the final game of Bill Belichick's tenure in New England. There's no way the team goes out with a loss to the Jets, right?

The Patriots haven't lost to the Jets in eight seasons. Whether it was Tom Brady, Cam Newton, or Mac Jones taking the snaps at quarterback, New England has come out victorious the last 15 times the two teams have crossed paths. Can Bailey Zappe keep that going this weekend?

The Patriots were able to escape New Jersey with their first win of the season back in Week 3 when Zach Wilson's batted-around Hail Mary fell off the fingertips of Randall Cobb and hit the turf. That has been New England's margin of error the entire season.

Win or lose, the 4-12 Patriots will finish last in the AFC East. Winning on Sunday could hurt the team's standing in the 2024 NFL Draft.

But current players don't care about draft position. While GM Belichick might care about that a little bit (which he would never admit), coach and GM Belichick hates the Jets even more. He isn't going to punt this game away; he respects his players and the game too much.

And it should be noted that the Aaron Rodgers-less Jets are not a good football team. The Patriots are bad, but the Jets are pretty bad too.

Will the Patriots keep their streak against the Jets going and win what could be the final game of Bill Belichick's career in New England? The WBZ sports team has been split on games all season, but everyone is predicting a Patriots win -- and a big one at that -- at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV Sports

Yes, the season has been brutal. The Patriots have only won one game at home all season. On Sunday, they'll get their second.

The players know this could possibly be Bill Belichick's final game as head coach in New England. And they are going to make sure they win it for Bill.

Patriots 28, Jets 10

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

Bill Belichick will do everything he can to beat the Jets -- which he has done 15 straight times. Playing at home should help too, and players continue to play hard for him.

As for Belichick's future, all signs have pointed to the two sides going their separate ways for a while. Call me old school, but I feel like it will all depend on what is said when Belichick and the Krafts meet on Monday. So, yes, I am saying there's a chance that Belichick is back next season.

Patriots 24, Jets 10

Michael Hurley, WBZ.com Sports

I'm sure much of the fan base would prefer a Patriots loss for draft positioning, but this one is impossible to lose. The Jets are that bad.

And if it is indeed Bill Belichick's final game in Foxboro (on a snow day, no less), then it will be a fun way to go out.

Patriots 40, Jets 0

Matthew Geagan, WBZ.com Sports

The Patriots don't lose to the Jets. It just doesn't happen. And Bill Belichick is not going to let it happen on what could be his final Sunday in New England.

The Jets also stink. A win may hurt the team's draft status, but no one playing this weekend cares about that. They care about ending a horrible season on a high note.

I think the Patriots will do just that and have a lot of fun in the snow on Sunday.

Patriots 21, Jets 7