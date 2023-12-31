Patriots' Jalen Reagor returns opening kick vs. Bills for 98-yard touchdown

Patriots GameDay: Scott Zolak says there's a "massive possibility" that Bill Belichick is back in 20

Patriots GameDay: Scott Zolak says there's a "massive possibility" that Bill Belichick is back in 20

Patriots GameDay: Scott Zolak says there's a "massive possibility" that Bill Belichick is back in 20

FOXBORO -- The New England Patriots are not going down without a fight. The Patriots started their Week 17 tilt against the Buffalo Bills with a bang, thanks to kick returner Jalen Reagor.

Reagor took the opening kick of Sunday's game at Orchard Park and returned it 98 yards for a touchdown, giving the Patriots a 7-0 lead without their offense having to step on the field. It was New England's first kickoff return touchdown since the 2018 season.

Reagor was barley touched on his return and was helped by a big block from New England special teams ace Matthew Slater. He was slightly tripped up at one point but easily spun around Bills kicker Tyler Bass and raced to the end zone for the first kickoff return touchdown of his four-year career.

The Patriots now have special teams touchdowns in back-to-back weeks. In last Sunday's win over the Broncos in Denver, Cody Davis scored when he recovered a fumble off a Denver kickoff return and tumbled into the end zone in New England's 26-23 victory.

Sunday's return was a bit of payback from the Patriots, as Buffalo's Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff for a 96-yard touchdown in last year's Patriots-Bills clash at Highmark Stadium in Week 18. Buffalo went on to win that game, 35-23, as Hines returned another kickoff 101 yards for a touchdown in the second half.

The 4-11 Patriots are looking to upset the 9-6 Bills on Sunday, and got off to a great start thanks to Reagor. Those hopes took a big hit, however, when New England committed three turnovers in the first quarter that led to 13 points for the Bills.