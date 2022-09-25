Jakobi Meyers, Kyle Dugger both inactive for Patriots vs. Ravens

FOXBORO -- Mac Jones will not have his favorite target in the Patriots offense, and the New England defense will be without one of its hardest hitters in Sunday's home opener against the Baltimore Ravens. Both wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and safety Kyle Dugger are inactive for Sunday's game.

Meyers and Dugger both missed practice Wednesday and Thursday as they dealt with their respective knee injuries. Both were limited in Friday's practice and listed as questionable for Sunday's game, but neither are well enough to play.

Without Meyers, the Patriots' passing game will be without its leader in receptions (13), targets (19), and receiving yards (150) through the first two games this season. Jones targeted Meyers 13 times in New England's Week 2 win over the Steelers, with the receiver catching nine of those passes for 95 yards.

In his absence, the Patriots will need newcomer DeVante Parker to step up in the passing game. The veteran has just one reception off four targets this season. Kendrick Bourne could also be in line for more looks, after he was targeted just three times in Pittsburgh. Some production from tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, who have a combined five receptions on the season -- all in Week 1, would also help Jones and the offense's cause against the Ravens.

Dugger was hurt last week on a kick return, and now the Pats will need someone else to step up in the middle of the defense. Veteran Jabril Peppers saw action after Dugger went down in Pittsburgh and played well, and will be in line for more playing time against the Ravens.

Defensive tackle Sam Roberts, linebacker Raekwon McMillan, quarterback Bailey Zappe, and corner Shaun Wade are also inactive for New England for Sunday's tilt.

Both New England and Baltimore head into Sunday's game at Gillette Stadium at 1-1 on the season.