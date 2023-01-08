WATCH: Jakobi Meyers scores incredible toe-tapping touchdown

BOSTON -- The Patriots fell into an early 7-0 hole Sunday against the Bills after allowing Nyheim Hines to return the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown. It didn't look great for the Patriots, with an emotionally charged Highmark Stadium (and Bills team) after some touching pre-game tributes to injured Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

But the New England offense got those points back on their second drive thanks to an incredible touchdown grab by Jakobi Meyers.

After a three-and-out on their first possession, Mac Jones and crew drove 74 yards down the field on their second crack, and made it count. Jones went to Meyers on a play-action pass on second-and-goal, and after hauling in the feed, Meyers made an unbelievable move to get both of his feet in-bounds for the game-tying touchdown.

It doesn't get much better than this double tap by Meyers, who looked as much like a ballerina as he did an NFL receiver on the play:

That was Meyers' sixth touchdown grab of the season, giving him a new career-high. He had another catch earlier on the drive, taking a short pass from Jones and turning it into a 20-yard pickup on a third-and-1.

Meyers is heading toward free agency this offseason, and should get a nice payday thanks to plays like his first-quarter touchdown on Sunday.