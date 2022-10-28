Kyle Dugger, David Andrews, Christian Barmore ruled out for Patriots vs. Jets

FOXBORO -- The Patriots will be down three key players Sunday afternoon when they take on the New York Jets. Center David Andrews and defensive lineman Christian Barmore were ruled out Friday, and a day later the team announced that safety Kyle Dugger would also miss the game.

Andrews was hurt late in Monday night's loss to the Bears after Chicago defensive lineman Mike Pennel threw a dirty, blindside hit at the New England captain. Andrews was sent crashing to the turf, and has been in concussion protocol all week.

Before missing the final eight snaps of Monday night's loss, Andrews had played 100 percent of the Patriots' offensive snaps this season. Offensive coordinator Matt Patricia said earlier Friday that James Ferentz would get the start in Andrews' absence.

Ferentz has been with the Patriots since 2017, bouncing from the active roster and the practice squad. He's appeared in 26 games with New England, including six starts. Undrafted free agent signee Kody Russey could also see a practice squad elevation from the Patriots ahead of Sunday's game.

For Barmore, he'll miss his second straight game with a knee injury. He was sorely missed Monday night against the Bears, when the Patriots' defense was torched for 243 rushing yards.

Dugger returned to practice in a limited capacity on Friday, after he missed the first two sessions of the week.

Six Patriots players are listed as questionable for Sunday's game:

WR Nelson Agholor - Hamstring

LB Anfernee Jennings - Calf

CB Jonathan Jones - Ankle

S Adrian Phillips - Shoulder

LB Josh Uche - Hamstring

T Isaiah Wynn - Shoulder

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (toe) and guard Mike Onwenu (ankle) were taken off New England's injury report on Friday.

The Jets ruled out receiver Corey Davis (knee), while offensive tackle Duane Brown (shoulder) and defensive end Jermaine Johnson (ankle) are listed as questionable. Both Brown and Johnson were full participant at Friday's practice.

WBZ-TV has you covered for Sunday's Patriots-Jets clash. Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay, kickoff is set for 1 p.m., and after the game, tune in to Patriots 5th Quarter -- all on WBZ-TV!