Report: Patriots hiring former Jets running backs coach Taylor Embree

BOSTON -- Several weeks back, the Jets parted ways with running backs coach Taylor Embree. But the 35-year-old won't have to go too far for his next job.

According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, the Patriots are planning to hire Embree as their running backs coach.

The Patriots plan to hire Taylor Embree as their new running backs coach, per sources. Embree was most recently the RBs coach with the Jets. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 13, 2024

Embree spent the past three seasons with the Jets, all under head coach Robert Saleh.

Embree had previously been a colleague of Saleh in San Francisco, where he was an offensive quality control coach from 2017-19. Embree also worked alongside new Patriots quarterbacks coach T.C. McCartney in San Francisco. Additionally, Embree spent the 2020 season as the tight ends coach at the University of Colorado, while also working as a defensive assistant for the Chiefs in 2016 and a graduate assistant at UNLV (2012) and UCLA (2013-14).

Embree was a wide receiver in college at UCLA, where he caught 137 passes for 1,776 yards and four touchdowns.

The Jets did have a near-1,000-yard rusher last year in Breece Hall, who rushed for 994 yards on 223 carries. Yet the Jets ranked 22nd in rushing yards per game and 14th in rushing yards per attempt while being tied for dead last with just seven rushing touchdowns.

Embree fills one of the voids that was remaining on new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt's staff. The team still is in need of a tight ends coach, with Will Lawing leaving with Bill O'Brien for Boston College, and may need a wide receivers coach, as there's been no indication on Troy Brown's status with the team.