Patriots hand out 200 Thanksgiving baskets to families in need

BOSTON -- The Patriots continued a longstanding tradition under owner Robert Kraft on Tuesday, making sure hundreds of families in need will have a great meal on their table this Thanksgiving.

The Kraft family, several Patriots players and alumni, team cheerleaders and Pat Patriot -- along with many other volunteers -- were at Goodwill headquarters in Roxbury on Tuesday night to hand out 200 Thanksgiving-themed baskets to families in Goodwill's job training and youth programs. This marks the 30th straight year that the Patriots have handed out Thanksgiving baskets at Goodwill Headquarters, making sure that families will have a traditional Thanksgiving dinner this year.

"It's very complicated times we're living in now and I think and what is going on in the world and I think how upset I can get from watching our team some times after 30 years," Robert Kraft said. "And then I realize if we have our health and we have good friends and good relations and we can pay our bills, how we should give the good Lord thanks and for the blessings we have."

After helping volunteers load up the baskets with all the Thanksgiving goodies, players and alumni then helped load the baskets directly into the recipients' cars, which will certainly give them a nice conversation starter at the dinner table on Thursday.

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry hands out Thanksgiving baskets at Goodwill Headquarters

While the annual giveaway continued through the COVID-19 pandemic, players hadn't loaded up cars for the last few years due to protocols. But that practice resumed this year, and those who participated couldn't have been happier.

"It's good to get out in the community," Patriots tight end Hunter Henry said. "Especially right before a big holiday. Thanksgiving is always special."

The Patriots are very much in a giving mood at this time of the year. In addition to Tuesday night's event at Goodwill Headquarters, Patriots running back Ty Montgomery held his own Thanksgiving basket event in Medfield to support 50 youth and families in foster care.

The Patriots will get to enjoy their own Thanksgiving festivities on Thursday, before traveling to take on the New York Giants in New Jersey on Sunday afternoon.

