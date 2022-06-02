Patriots fans can appreciate Tom Brady's trash talk of Josh Allen

BOSTON -- Tom Brady left the Patriots three years ago. You may have heard about it once or twice since then. It's made the local news.

As such, the feelings toward Brady emanating from the New England have been a little complicated. Some fans remain loyal as ever to Brady, some have lost interest in Tampa Tom, and others have outright shunned him from their lives.

Yet if there's one thing that all Patriots fans can appreciate with Brady now, it's this: He really threw some heat at Josh Allen during their golf match on Wednesday night.

In the match -- which aired on live TV and began with Brady dropping an F-bomb to get him and his partner, Aaron Rodgers, pumped up -- Brady was using a golf ball that featured a Lombardi Trophy on it. Brady has, of course, won seven of those in his illustrious career, so it makes sense that he'd celebrate that fact every time he looked down at his golf ball.

But early in the match, Brady decided to rub it in to Bills quarterback Josh Allen that he was the only participant in the match without a Super Bowl victory on his resume.

While the Bills may be closer to the Lombardi than the Patriots are at the moment (as evidenced by the playoff thumping delivered to the Pats by the Bills), New England fans still had to enjoy seeing the hero of Bills Mafia knocked down several pegs like that by Brady.

Allen is also 0-4 as a starter in his career when going against Brady, while Brady is a ridiculous 33-3 as a starter in his career against Buffalo. (And even one of those losses doesn't really count, as it came in Week 17 of 2014, when Brady was pulled at halftime because the game didn't matter.) The latest barb only serves as the latest volley in a long history of Brady tormenting the Buffalo Bills.

Of course, with "The Match" billed as a great trash-talking event, the shot from Brady wasn't unprompted. Prior to the event, Allen showed the cameras that he was using a ball that featured Brady's shirtless photo from the 2000 NFL Combine -- a photo that Brady always hates seeing.

lol Josh Allen's golf ball has Tom Brady's NFL Combine picture on it 🤣 pic.twitter.com/15nydJs0kA — Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) June 1, 2022

Brady and Rodgers ended up beating Allen and Patrick Mahomes in dramatic fashion. Allen nearly made birdie with a putt from long range, before Rodgers sunk a birdie to secure the victory on the final hole. Mahomes and Allen will probably be able to shake off the pain of that golf loss rather quickly, as they return to their real jobs running NFL offenses. But the sting of the trash talk? That might linger for a while. That was sharp.