Patriots fans across generations thank Bill Belichick for his contribution to team's dynasty

Patriots fans across generations thank Bill Belichick for his years with team

FRAMINGHAM - As some members solved puzzles and others chatted about their days, Sam Swisher and Neal Kleinberg sat in the computer room at the Framingham Callahan Center for Seniors and read the latest headline: Bill Belichick was leaving the Patriots.

"We have to be very thankful for what we've had," said Kleinberg. "Nobody else has had this experience like we have. We're a little spoiled."

Swisher and Kleinberg, 78 and 79 respectively, have been Patriots fans since the team was first born. "Babe Parilli was the quarterback, Gino Cappelletti was the kicker and the wide receiver, the running back's Ron Burton," Kleinberg reminisced.

They remember when Belichick was announced as head coach. "I don't think many of us thought of him as the overnight savior in terms of the franchise," Swisher explained. But after that first Super Bowl, he recalls his wife – not the biggest football fan – dancing around their home. "She was saying 'we won we won!'" he said. "Suddenly adopting the team."

"We watched every play of that game," Kleinberg added.

The two men are members of the senior center's Sports Fanatics club, which has met every Monday for the last 12 years to discuss all things sports.

While Sam and Neal remember the original Boston Patriots, some Patriots fans have only lived through Belichick's tenure. "I think it's just crazy," said a student at Framingham High School. "Being a Boston sports fan my entire life and I've never had another coach that I was watching for the Patriots. It's just weird."

Sam and Neal have some advice for younger fans. "Be patient and from humble beginnings, sometimes great things are achieved," said Swisher.