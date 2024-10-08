Young Patriots fans hopeful as QB Drake Maye makes 1st career start

FOXBORO - Rookie quarterback Drake Maye will reportedly start for the Patriots against the Texans on Sunday. When it comes to Patriots football, who better to talk shop with - than the passionate young players who fell in love with the game in the shadow of Gillette Stadium.

For the Foxboro faithful, what happens inside Gillette Stadium can feel like the heartbeat of town. "1-4 not the best record. We need a chance to make the playoffs," said a serious Andrew Stow.

Many Foxboro Youth Football players were born into glory; others quickly acclimated. "I moved to Foxboro and it all just kind of clicked for me," said 8th grader Chris Tortora of playing football.

Now across New England, fans have fingers crossed that it's all about to click for Drake Maye. "Just all watching him, on the biggest moment of his career. It's kind of cool to think about," Tortora added.

Fans excited for Drake Maye

Many of these players, not all that much younger than Maye, have been waiting for this moment. "When I was watching the draft, Drake Maye was on the board, and I was like Drake Maye! Drake Maye! When they picked him, I was jumping," recalled fifth grader Matt Cicerone.

The pressure is on. "Yeah he's 22 years old. That's crazy!" said Matt Conahan.

But the expectations are realistic. "Young and doesn't have a lot of playing time in the NFL. He could be good, but he could also be... not so good," said Myles Hunt.

This QB knows how he feels. "I hope people are at the concession stand if I mess up," Cicerone joked.

And what Maye has put in to get here. "All focus. Learning how to rely on certain people. Learning how to build trust," Tortora said.

"I hope it can work. I think it can work. We've got to wait and see," Conahan said.