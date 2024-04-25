Fans look to the future as Patriots draft quarterback Drake Maye

FOXBORO - The New England Patriots selected quarterback Drake Maye out of UNC with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

No huge surprise, but huge hope among fans for this new era of the New England Patriots.

"Hey, we need a quarterback. I like it. I like it. That's all I can say. It's time to rip the Band-Aid off and start winning again!" said fan Andrew Crook.

Fans at Gillette Stadium's draft party welcomed Drake Maye with open arms and open minds.

"Can't wait for the preseason. Can't wait to see him on the field. What a great night this is," said fan Marianne Ghizzoni.

Drake Maye Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

"We've got a young coaching staff so he's going to relate to that. He's an athlete and he's smart. Don't make mistakes, follow your coaching, be coachable. Get out there and play and do your job," said "Patriots historian" Bob Hyldburg.

But speaking of "Do Your Job," there is always gratitude for the Pats of the past.

"We knew the end was for Mac but not for Belichick. We'll miss him. Without him we wouldn't have this," said super fan "Silver Bullet."

Patriots fans are now looking ahead to the future.

"This is like starting over again in the mid-90s and got Drew Bledsoe. Three years later we're in the Super Bowl. I have the same positivity. We're going to do it. Let's go!!!" Silver Bullet added.