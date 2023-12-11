Patriots eliminated from playoff contention for just the sixth time of Bill Belichick era

Hurley: Bailey Zappe likely to keep Patriots' QB job after delivering sorely-needed victory

Hurley: Bailey Zappe likely to keep Patriots' QB job after delivering sorely-needed victory

Hurley: Bailey Zappe likely to keep Patriots' QB job after delivering sorely-needed victory

FOXBORO -- Despite a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night, the New England Patriots were officially eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday.

A 34-14 win by the Cincinnati Bengals over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday mathematically eliminated the 3-10 Patriots in Week 14. With four weeks remaining in the season, it's the earliest the Patriots have been ousted from the playoff picture since 2000 -- Bill Belichick's first year as head coach in New England.

The Pats went just 5-11 that season, but as everyone knows, they went on to win three of the next four Super Bowls to begin the franchise's two-decade run of dominance. This year is just the sixth time that the Patriots will miss the playoffs during the Belichick era.

It also marks the first time that the team has experienced a two-year postseason draught under the head coach. It's the third time that New England will be sitting out the postseason in the four seasons since Tom Brady left the franchise.