Patriots elevate QB Malik Cunningham to active roster

FOXBORO - The Patriots have elevated quarterback Malik Cunningham from the practice squad to the active roster.

Cunningham, 25, was originally signed to New England as a rookie free agent out of Louisville in May of 2023.

The 6-foot-1, 198 pounder was released on August 29, and signed to the practice squad on August 30.

Cunningham made his NFL debut on October 15 against the Las Vegas Raiders, where he played wide receiver and QB.

He was released again on October 24, and signed back to the practice squad on October 26.

Cunningham could see time playing quarterback behind expected starter Bailey Zappe in Sunday's game against the Chargers. He could also play as a wide receiver in due to the Patriots being shorthanded in that position.

The Patriots will have to decide whether or not to use a spot on the active roster to dress Jones for the game, or make him inactive.

NFL rules dictate that Mac Jones cannot be the emergency third quarterback.

The New England Patriots will host the Los Angeles Chargers on December 3 at 1 p.m.