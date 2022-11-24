Patriots elevate OL Bill Murray from practice squad ahead of Thanksgiving showdown with Vikings

BOSTON -- With some serious question marks along the offensive line, the New England Patriots elevated offensive lineman Bill Murray from the practice squad Thursday ahead of the team's Thanksgiving night clash with the Minnesota Vikings.

The 25-year-old Murray should provide some added depth along the line Thursday night, with tackle Isaiah Wynn already ruled out of the game with a foot injury. Center David Andrews (thigh) and offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (calf) are both questionable for the game.

Andrews was injured early in last Sunday's win over the Jets and did not return. The Patriots also signed Conor McDermott from the New York Jets practice squad earlier this week.

Murray, a defensive tackle at William & Mary, joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He made the move to the offensive line this past summer, but has yet to see any game action for New England. He was also elevated ahead of Week 7, but did not play in the team's loss to the Bears.

The Patriots will release their inactive list around 6:50 p.m., which is when we'll find out if Andrews and Cajuste are healthy enough to play.

WBZ-TV will get you ready for Thursday night's Pats-Vikings tilt with Patriots GameDay at 5:30 p.m., and after the game switch back to WBZ-TV for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!