Patriots draft cornerback Marcellas Dial in sixth round of NFL Draft

BOSTON -- The Patriots made their sixth pick of the 2024 draft in the sixth round, selecting cornerback Marcellas Dial out of South Carolina at No. 180 overall.

Dial is the first defensive player taken by the Patriots in this year's draft, after the team used its first five picks on offense.

The 23-year-old Dial played three seasons for the Gamecocks, recording three interceptions and 31 pass defenses. He played in 38 games at South Carolina, starting 29 of them and earning the team's Overcoming Adversity Award.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Dial began his collegiate career at Georgia Military College in 2019 before transferring to South Carolina for the 2021 season. Dial will join a depth chart that includes Christian Gonzalez and Jonathan Jones at the top of it, and he should have a fair opportunity to compete for a spot on the team throughout the spring and summer.

The Patriots got their Saturday work started by drafting offensive lineman Layden Robinson out of Texas A&M in the fourth round at No. 103 overall and then by selecting wide receiver Javon Baker out of UCF at No. 110. The Patriots got their draft started early, taking quarterback Drake Maye at No. 3 overall. The team then selected wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk at No. 37 in the second round and offensive tackle Caeden Wallace at No. 68 overall in the third round.