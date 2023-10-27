What to watch for when the Patriots look to upset the Dolphins in Week 8

FOXBORO -- The Patriots snapped a three-game skid last weekend with an upset over the Buffalo Bills. If they can pull off another upset and beat the Dolphins in Miami this weekend, that would be what is known as (checks notes) a winning streak.

The 2-5 Patriots haven't had one of those yet this season. They had two last season, winning two straight and three straight at one point, and Mac Jones and Co. tailored a 7-game win streak back in 2021. So we know they're fully capable of ripping off a few straight victories.

What we don't know is if they're capable of beating the Dolphins, whom they lost to in Week 2 at home in an error-filled game for New England. The Pats haven't beat the Dolphins in Miami since 2019, and no one needs any reminder that South Beach has been anything but a party spot for New England's football team.

There is at least last week's win has given folks some faith that the Pats can upset the Dolphins on Sunday. But they're going to have to play a near perfect game to do so. Here's what we'll be watching for in Round 2 of Patriots vs. Dolphins.

Can the Patriots contain Hill and Waddle?

Tyreek Hill missed practice Wednesday with a hip injury, but the receiver and head coach Mike McDaniel have said that he's playing on Sunday. Jaylen Waddle was limited at practice this week with a back injury, but he'll also be out there to catch passes from Tua Tagovailoa in Miami's top-ranked offense, which leads the league at 34.3 points per game. Tua sits atop the NFL with 15 touchdown passes and 2,092 passing yards so far this season, thanks in large part to his two stud wideouts.

For the most part, the Patriots have done a decent job keeping the speedy Hill in check -- as much as a defense can keep a guy like Hill in check. He's averaged roughly six receptions and 84 yards in his seven regular-season meetings with the Patriots, with six touchdowns. Only one of those scores has come in a Miami uniform though, which came back in Week 2 when he had just five catches for 40 yards.

Rookie Christian Gonzalez was all over Hill in Week 2, but he won't be on the field in Miami on Sunday. So Jonathan Jones -- who has been as close to kryptonite for Hill as one can get -- J.C. Jackson, or Jack Jones will have to try their hand at keeping the dynamic playmaker from making plays. And whoever doesn't have Hill will have to deal with Waddle, who's found the end zone three times in his five games against New England.

Yeah, there's a reason the Dolphins have the best offense in the league. And it doesn't end with their quarterback and his top two receivers.

Keep Mostert from being a monster again

The Dolphins also possess the NFL's best running game (162.3 yards per game) thanks to Raheem Mostert. He ran all over the Patriots for 121 yards and two touchdowns six weeks ago, including a 43-yard TD scamper in the third quarter. He leads everyone in football with nine rushing touchdowns, and is fifth in the league with 474 yards.

Slowing Mostert won't just fall on the New England defense, though they're obviously the biggest part of the equation. But the Patriots' offense could really help keep the Dolphins from running wild by getting an early lead for a second straight Sunday. Miami fell behind the Eagles early in Week 7, and they went out and had their worst game on the ground this season, racking up only 45 yards on 12 carries.

Clean up the tackling

The defense can do their part against the Miami run game by not whiffing on tackles. That was an issue in last week's win over Buffalo.

The Patriots missed a dozen tackles last weekend, a season-high for the defense. They came up empty on both of Josh Allen's touchdown throws, which nearly cost them the game.

Wrapping up Mostert (and Hill, and Waddle, and Tua, and anyone else in a Dolphins uniform) is imperative. Mostert is a slippery guy with 13 broken tackles this season -- six on the run, seven on pass plays -- and slipped the entire New England defense on his 43-yard score in Week 2.

Keep going to "Pop" on offense

The New England offense is taking baby steps in the right direction. Moving Mike Onwenu to right tackle has made a massive difference, giving Mac Jones an added level of confidence in the line and New England's rushers some big holes to run through. Let's hope Trent Brown is able to take his spot at left tackle on Sunday and keep the offense moving.

The player with the most upside on the offense is Demario Douglas, and the Patriots have to keep putting the rookie receiver in positions to (apologies in advance) "Pop." They did so last week, and he rewarded New England with five plays of 10 or more yards, which included a 20-yard run and a 25-yard punt return. "Pop" Douglas is the most dynamic player on this offense right now.

He should be heavily involved in the game plan, and the Florida native will be incredibly motivated to make some big plays against the Dolphins. He had a costly fumble early in Week 2 that put the Patriots in a 10-0 hole and then had to work his butt off to get out of the doghouse.

Douglas has put in the work and more big plays will be in his future.

