Patriots-Dolphins Week 17 predictions: Will Pats keep playoff hopes alive?

FOXBORO -- By early Sunday evening, we'll know if the Patriots will have a meaningful game in Week 18 or if they'll just be playing out the season.

All New England has to do to keep its postseason hopes alive is beat the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. Neither team is playing particularly well, with Miami at 8-7 following four straight losses. The Patriots are 7-8 after losing two straight and four of their last five, but they still have a chance to overtake the Dolphins for the final Wild Card spot in the AFC.

Win out -- against Miami and at Buffalo in Week 18 -- and the Pats are in the playoffs for the second straight year. Lose either game, and that dream is over.

This Sunday will be a matter of survival. The Dolphins won't have Tua, but they still have Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to catch passes from Teddy Bridgewater. They'll be difficult assignments for whoever plays corner, with New England dealing with a slew of injuries in their secondary.

It doesn't have to be dominant. It doesn't even need to be pretty. The Patriots just need to win.

Will they? Our sports team makes their predictions for Sunday's must-win tilt for the New England Patriots.

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV

On Sunday, the Patriots respond. The offense will start to click, and the defense will continue to roll.

Patriots 28, Dolphins 14

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV

This one is all heart. And I like what I've heard in the Patriots locker room this week.

Despite a roller coaster season, the team has stayed together. It would be nice to see that be rewarded with a win over Miami. That would set up a massive game against Buffalo in Week 18 with everything on the line.

Patriots 24, Dolphins 20

Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

Call me crazy, but I've got good vibes for this weekend. Sometimes when things go bad for a while, we expect the worst, only for the team to put together a positive performance. I think the Patriots find a way to win this one and keep their season alive.

Patriots 27, Dolphins 23

Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

The Patriots haven't won a game against a good team all year. Luckily, the Dolphins are not very good at the moment.

It's hard to trust New England in this situation, especially with a banged up secondary against that crop of Miami receivers. But I have an odd sense of confidence that they'll finally win a game they need to win. They'll finally stand tall in crunch time, and will have something to play for next weekend in Buffalo.

Patriots 24, Dolphins 21

