Breaking down Patriots' first depth chart of the 2022 season

FOXBORO -- The Patriots' initial 53-man roster is set following Tuesday's round of cuts. Chances are the roster will fluctuate a little bit ahead of Week 1 against the Dolphins, but the Patriots have their regular season roster for now.

Which means we have a chance to break down an actual roster over the next week-plus. Questions remains about the depth at some pretty important places on the field.

Of the 53 players currently in the mix, 22 players are on the offensive side of the ball, 25 of them are on defense and six play on special teams. Here's a quick look and breakdown of New England's initial 53-man roster.

Quarterbacks (3)

Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer, Bailey Zappe

No surprises here. Zappe showed some zip in the preseason, but he's not ready to be Jones' full-time backup. So veteran Hoyer is back for another season on the sideline.

Running Backs (4)

Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, Ty Montgomery*, Pierre Strong Jr.

Montgomery could end up on the short term IR (which would require him to miss at least four games) after suffering an ankle injury in the preseason finale. That could leave the Patriots extremely shorthanded in the backfield with just Harris and Stevenson to start the season. Strong did not look ready for a significant role during the summer.

We'll see if the Patriots add another veteran running back before the regular season kicks off.

Wide Receivers (5)

DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton*

This isn't the most flashy group, but Jones has some weapons in the passing game this season. Thornton will land on IR after going down with a collarbone injury in the preseason, which will open up a roster spot.

Tight End (2)

Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith

In cutting Devin Asiasi, the Patriots are going with just two tight ends at the moment. Lil'Jordan Humphrey should be back if he clears waivers and the big receiver could see some time as a tight end.

Offensive Line (8)

Trent Brown, Cole Strange, David Andrews, Mike Onwenu, Isaiah Wynn, Yodny Cajuste, Justin Herron, Chasen Hines

There are a lot of bodies along the offense line, but the depth still feels thin. Brown and Wynn -- the team's two tackles -- are both injury prone and seemingly a little unhappy with their roles, which doesn't make the situation any better.

Defensive Line (7)

Lawrence Guy, Davon Godchaux, Christian Barmore, Deatrich Wise, DaMarcus Mitchell, Carl Davis, Sam Roberts



This is actually a pretty solid and stout group. Guy, Godchaux, and Wise are all solid in the trenches, and Barmore is a star in the making. Davis is a good veteran who had a strong summer, and rookie Roberts showed some flashes in camp. Mitchell, who made the roster as an UDFA, will likely have a nice role on special teams.

After safety, this could be the defense's best group.

Linebackers (7)

Matthew Judon, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Raekwon McMillan, Mack Wilson, Anfernee Jennings, Josh Uche, Jahlani Tavai

Judon and Jennings are going to be the guys getting after the QB and setting the edge, while the rest of the group gives the Patriots a younger -- and faster -- crop of linebackers in the middle of the field. Expect to see some safeties playing up at times as well.

Safeties (5)

Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips, Kyle Dugger, Jabrill Peppers, Joshuah Bledsoe

The best group on the defense, these guys are going to lay some really mean licks throughout the season.

Cornerbacks (6)

Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant, Marcus Jones, Jack Jones, Shaun Wade



There are a lot of bodies in this group, but there are a lot of moving bodies and a lot of question marks too. Mills will be the No. 1 guy, while Jonathan Jones has moved from the slot to the outside to take over as the No. 2 corner. That has left Bryant to shift from the outside to the slot. Rookies Marcus and Jack Jones and Shaun Wade round out the depth, adding quite a bit of youth to the mix. But a lot of guys will be learning on the fly, which may not bode well with lots of talented offenses on the schedule for New England.

Special Teams (6)

Nick Folk, Jake Bailey, Joe Cardona, Matthew Slater, Brenden Schooler, Cody Davis



Undrafted free agent Schooler beat out core special teamer Justin Bethel for a roster spot after a strong summer.