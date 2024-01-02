Highlighting the defensive standouts for Patriots in Week 17 loss to Bills

FOXBORO -- Week 17 saw another Sunday where the Patriots' defense held its own against a superior opponent, only to have the team's chances at an upset be completely derailed by the team's horrific offense.

As well as the New England defense played against the Bills in Buffalo, very few defenses can win a game when the offense commits four turnovers in the first half, including a pick-six. But that was the storm that New England defenders were throw into at Highmark Stadium, and they once again emerged as the only real positive for a gruesome 4-12 team.

The New England defense more than held its own against Josh Allen and the Bills on Sunday, allowing just 13 points off the three non-pick-six turnovers committed by the offense. They did that despite the Bills starting at the New England 21, the New England 24, and the New England 30.

Even with all those late Christmas gifts from the New England offense, the Bills held just a 20-14 lead at halftime thanks to the Patriots' stingy defense. They flummoxed Allen early (he was just 7-of-20 in the first half) and forced Buffalo to punt it five times -- including a trio of three-and-outs -- in the first half.

Allen had zero rhythm throughout the game, and the quarterback finished just 15-of-30 for 169 yards, no passing touchdowns, and an interception. He did run for a couple of short scores, but he had no support from a Buffalo run game that had been going wild in recent weeks. New England's dominant run D held James Cook to just 48 yards on his 16 carries. While the Bills racked up 127 rushing yards, they needed 37 carries to do so, averaging a meager 3.4 yards per attempt.

Heading into the final week of the season, the Patriots' defense is first in the NFL at 3.2 rushing yards allowed per carry. The defense is scary good when an opponent tries to beat them on the ground.

The Bills scored a touchdown on their first drive of the second half, but the Pats' defense pitched a shutout the rest of the way. They did run out of steam, as Buffalo embarked on an 11-play drive that killed the clock any chances of a Patriots' comeback, but that happens when a team relies so much on one side of the ball.

While he's in the crosshairs for ignoring the offensive side for the last several years, Bill Belichick certainly deserves credit for this defense and how they've played throughout the season. Despite all the shortcomings of the offense, the defense continues to bring it each and every week. They have little to show for their efforts in the win column, but no one will fault the D for this season.

Jerod Mayo and Steve Belichick also deserve praise for drawing up some incredible defensive game plans each and every week. Captain Deatrich Wise Jr. (who had an early sack on Sunday) had praise for Mayo after the game, and on Tuesday, Belichick heaped loads of credit onto his entire defensive staff during his radio interview on WEEI.

"All of our defensive coaches have done a really good job, collectively. It's hard to single anyone out because they work so well together as a total group," Belichick told The Greg Hill Show. "Overall, the players and the coaches have had a good chemistry and battled through some tough situations with a great mindset. All the coaches deserve their share of the credit on that."

But let's highlight some of the players who really shined in Week 17, many of whom have been beyond solid throughout the season.

Anfernee Jennings

A big cog in the New England run defense, Jennings was constantly stuffing the Bills and racked up five tackles and one tackle-for-loss on Sunday. He has more total tackles this year (58) than his first two seasons combined (47 between 2022 and 2021).

Jennings is putting himself in line for a nice extension from the Patriots this offseason.

Keion White

Let's talk about the big rookie. White was a bulldozer again on Sunday, chasing Allen out of the pocket and, in once instance, chasing down the mobile Buffalo quarterback. It was a solid follow-up to his disruptive Christmas Eve in Denver, as White continues his rise as he racks up more experience at the NFL level.

Once he really hones in and develops his explosive pass rush moves, White is going to cause problems in the NFL for a long time.

Alex Austin

Austin joined the Patriots in November, and on Sunday, he played 74 percent of New England's defensive snaps. He earned that playing time and made the most of it, picking off Allen in the second quarter with for the first interception of his career. Austin broke off his coverage when he saw Allen going deep for Dalton Kincaid, leaving the post for Jalen Mills, and raced in jump Kincaid's wheel route the pluck the pass out of the air. The 22-year-old also made a nice play later to blow up a screen pass.

It was a strong and impressive afternoon for the 22-year-old corner on Sunday.

Jonathan Jones

The veteran safety has been hampered by a knee injury this season, but he did well when matched up against Stefon Diggs on Sunday. Diggs didn't catch a pass with Jones on him, and the crafy receiver had only four receptions off seven targets for just 26 yards for the game.

Jahlani Tavai

The linebacker has been solid all season, and had a team-high 10 tackles on Sunday before leaving with what appeared to be an ankle injury.

Tavai is tied with Ja'Whaun Bentley for the team lead in tackles this season with 104 heading into Week 18.