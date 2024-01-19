Patriots set to interview two candidates for defensive coordinator job

FOXBORO -- Jerod Mayo is one busy man. The new head coach of the New England Patriots is set to interview two candidates for the team's defensive coordinator opening.

It was reported Friday morning that the Patriots will chat with Saints linebackers coach Michael Hodges (according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport) and Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker (according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero) to work as Mayo's defensive coordinator.

The Saints defense has been on the rise the last four seasons and Hodges has played a big role in that. He started as a defensive assistant in New Orleans in 2017 before being promoted to assistant linebackers coach in 2019. He has been the team's linebackers coach since 2020.

Hodges, 37, got his start in coaching at Fresno State, serving as a graduate assistant from 2012-13. He coached linebackers at Eastern Illinois from 2014-15, and served as the team's co-defensive coordinator with current New England defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington in 2016 before making the jump to the NFL with the Saints.

Parker is only 32, but is considered one of the top young defensive minds in the NFL and is considered a "fast riser," according to Pelissero. Parker got his start in the NFL as a defensive quality control coach for the Packers, a role he held from 2019-20 before making the move to Denver in 2021. Prior to that, Parker was a defensive backs coach at Virginia State (2013-14) and Norfolk State (2015-16) and a defensive analyst at Notre Dame (2017) and Texas A&M (2018).

Either would be a first-time defensive coordinator in New England, but if they don't land that gig, both could find spots elsewhere on Mayo's defensive staff. Mayo's elevation leaves New England without an inside linebackers coach, and if Steve Belichick leaves town, the Patriots wouldn't have any linebackers coaches on the staff. Hodges could easily slide into that role and likely get another title thanks to his resume in New Orleans.

Parker could potentially replace safeties Brian Belichick if he also leaves to follow his dad to his next destination. Both Belichick sons have been reportedly offered the chance to remain on the New England staff under Mayo.