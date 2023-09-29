Patriots-Cowboys Week 4 predictions: Will Pats get to .500 with a win in Dallas?

Patriots 1st Down: The vibe of the team after last weekend's win, and what's up with Juju Smith-Schu

BOSTON -- The Patriots have a chance to get to .500 on the season Sunday afternoon. But they'll have to pull off a pretty big upset to do so.

The 1-2 Pats head to Dallas for a matchup with the 2-1 Cowboys, who will be looking to bounce back from a 28-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The Patriots escaped New Jersey with a 15-10 win last Sunday, but the offense will need to play much better than 13 points if New England want to keep up with Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. The Cowboys are 6.5-point favorites on Sunday.

Will the Patriots return home with a 2-2 record? The WBZ sports team is optimistic that will be the case come Sunday night.

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV Sports

This doesn't look like a game the Patriots should win, but they can win it. Dallas couldn't stop the run against Arizona and the Patriots running game is heating up.

Add that to the fact that Ezekiel Elliott is going back to face his former team, don't be surprised if the Pats win one for Zeke.

The Cowboys' defense is stingy, but so are the Patriots. If the pats take care of the football and have a second straight game without turnovers, they can beat Dallas on the road.

They do, however, have to score more than 15 points to do that.

Patriots 24, Cowboys 17

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

This is definitely a "let's see what we have here" for both teams.

How good are the Patriots after they found a way to win last week? Their O-Line continues to grow together, but will they be able to run the ball effectively again this week?

The Cowboys run defense gave up 222 yards and two touchdowns last week in their upset loss to the Cardinals. On D, the Patriots will face a big challenge against Dallas' weapons in Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Tony Pollard.

A win Sunday would be a huge step in the right direction for this Patriots team. But they'll have to avoid the second-half mistakes that plagued the offense last week in New Jersey.

Patriots 24, Cowboys 23

Michael Hurley, WBZ.com Sports

I can't fully articulate it, but I like the Patriots here. A lot of it has to do with Mike McCarthy.

I don't know how many times I'll be picking the Patriots to pull off an upset this year, but this is one of them.

Patriots 27, Cowboys 21

Matthew Geagan, WBZ.com Sports

The Patriots should be able to get the running game in full gear this weekend, especially with an ultra-motivated Zeke against his old team. If New England can avoid an early hole and turnovers for the second straight week, I like their chances to pull off an upset. It won't be easy, but they can definitely squeak out a win.

Dallas is going to take the field angry after last week's loss and this is absolutely the kind of game the Cowboys love to lose. The Pats have to take full advantage of that and play a smart football game.

Patriots 27, Cowboys 24

