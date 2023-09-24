Patriots corner Jonathan Jones ruled out vs. Jets

FOXBORO -- The New England secondary will be down a starter Sunday afternoon against the New York Jets. Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones will miss his second straight game with an ankle injury.

That will leave the Patriots' defensive backfield shorthanded as the team looks to avoid its first 0-3 start since the 2000 season. Rookie Christian Gonzalez remains the team's top corner, and he's got a huge showdown with explosive Jets receiver Garrett Wilson set for Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. Through two games this season, Gonzalez has played every defensive snap for New England.

After Gonzalez, the Pats will have to rely on corners Myles Bryan, Shaun Wade, and Ameer Speed (a 2023 seventh-round pick) at corner. Veteran Jalen Mills, who has been playing safety this season, could also potentially see some snaps at cornerback on Sunday.

In addition to Jonathan Jones, the Patriots are also missing second-year corners Jack Jones (on IR with a hamstring injury) and Marcus Jones, who landed on IR earlier this week with a torn labrum he suffered in last week's loss to the Miami Dolphins.

In addition to ruling out Jonathan Jones, the Patriots have also ruled out reserve offensive lineman Sidy Sow, who will miss his second straight game Sunday with a concussion.

