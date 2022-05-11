Patriots claim tight end Matt Sokol off waivers

BOSTON -- The Patriots made an addition on Wednesday, claiming tight end Matt Sokol off waivers. Sokol had been waived by the Detroit Lions this week.

Sokol, 26, has spent time on the rosters of the Chargers, Jaguars and Lions, earning two stints with each of those three teams. That included some time in Detroit when Matt Patricia was head coach in 2020.

After entering the league in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State, Sokol has appeared in just two games — both with the Chargers in 2020. He did not record any stats while taking 15 total offensive snaps.

Sokol joins a tight end depth chart that includes Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene.