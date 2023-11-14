Patriots claim running back JaMycal Hasty off waivers

Patriots 5th Quarter: What can the team do at quarterback after Mac Jones gets benched again?

FOXBORO -- The Patriots have a new player to mix into their offensive backfield during the bye week, after claiming running back JaMycal Hasty off waivers from the Jaguars on Monday.

The Patriots beat out the Colts (whom they just lost to in Germany) and the Texans to land the 27-year-old Hasty. The fact that the 2-8 Patriots had waiver priority over those two teams shows just how much New England has fallen.

As for what Hasty might bring to the table behind Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott, he could maybe fill the third-down back role that has been left vacant through the first 10 games. The 5-foot-8, 205-pound Hasty has caught 50 of the 65 passes that have come his way over his four-year career, resulting in 316 yards and a touchdown.

An undrafted rookie out of Baylor in 2020, Hasty spent his first two NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers before playing the last two seasons for the Jaguars. He has 410 rushing yards and four touchdowns off 101 carries for his career. He had one of his more productive games at Gillette Stadium with the 49ers in 2020, rushing for 57 yards on nine carries and catching a pass for 16 yards in a 33-6 blowout win by San Francisco.

Hasty had his best season last year when he rushed for 194 yards and two touchdowns over 17 games for the Jags, playing 20 percent of Jacksonville's offensive snaps. But he appeared in just three games in 2023 and had no touches on offense, and was let go by the Jaguars on Saturday.

Now he'll take over the roster spot in New England that opened up Monday with the release of cornerback Jack Jones, and will look to carve out a role on a team that has one of the worst scoring offenses in the NFL.