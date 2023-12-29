Patriots-Bills Week 17 predictions: Can Pats pull off another upset?

Patriots 1st Down: Bailey Zappe is relaxed and enjoying himself these days

FOXBORO -- The Patriots stunned the Bills at Gillette Stadium earlier this season. Can they do it again this weekend in Buffalo?

The 4-11 Patriots aren't playing for anything but pride at this point, but they've won two of their last three and are embracing their role of spoiler. The Bills have played much better as of late, but the Pats could put a serious dent in Buffalo's playoff picture with another upset.

The Bills are 13-point favorites over the visiting Patriots this weekend. Can New England stun the NFL again and complete its first season sweep of Buffalo since 2019? The WBZ sports team makes their predictions for the Week 17 clash:

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV Sports

The Patriots beat the Bills once this season. The second time around is going to be a lot tougher -- especially in Buffalo.

Not only are the Bills in the playoff hunt, but they also have revenge on their minds.

Bills 34, Patriots 21

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

There was a good vibe around the Patriots this week after their Christmas Eve last-second win at Denver. But Buffalo has righted its ship since waffling at 6-6 a month ago.

The Pats beat the Bills at Gillette on October 22nd and they should in this one too. But Josh Allen is the X factor.

Bills 24, Patriots 23

Michael Hurley, WBZ.com Sports

I do think the Patriots will score some points, which is something we weren't saying a month or so ago. So they've got that going for them. And I do think the Patriots will capitalize on a turnover or two, as Josh Allen has been exceptionally generous to opposing defenses this season, with 15 interceptions and four lost fumbles. (He had one pick and one lost fumble vs. the Patriots earlier this year.)

So it should be a fun game, and the Patriots should cover that spread. Ultimately, though, it's hard to pick against the more-talented team with a playoff spot to fight for in late December.

Bills 27, Patriots 17

Matthew Geagan, WBZ.com Sports

You've got to admire the fight in the Patriots the last several weeks, especially on the defensive side. They will continue to battle Sunday, but Josh Allen and the Bills are out for revenge this weekend.

Bills 31, Patriots 24