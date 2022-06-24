Watch CBS News
Report: Patrice Bergeron returning to Bruins for another year

BOSTON -- Patrice Bergeron isn't ready to call it a career just yet. The Bruins captain will be back for a 19th season in Boston.

Bergeron, who will turn 37 in July, has decided to return to the Bruins on a one-year deal, according to Joe McDonald of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Bergeron had been considering retirement since the Bruins fell to the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the NHL playoffs, but isn't quite ready to hang up his skates.

Bergeron played in 73 regular season games for the Bruins in 2021-22, scoring 25 goals while dishing out 40 assists. His 65 points were good for third on the team behind only Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak. He led the NHL with 991 faceoff wins and a winning percentage of .619  

Bergeron won his fifth Selke Award this offseason, setting a new NHL record for the award. He also tallied three goals and four assists in four playoff games for the Bruins last season.

No. 37 was already destined for the TD Garden rafters, but Bergeron didn't want the 2021-22 season to be the final chapter of his Bruins or NHL career. 

June 24, 2022

