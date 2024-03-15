Patriots are awfully quiet in the offensive tackle market

Jacoby Brissett not a flashy signing, but a necessary one for New England Patriots

BOSTON -- Everybody loves a wide receiver. Understandably so. They run down the field as fast as fast can be, the ball arches through the air, the crowd gasps in anticipation of the big catch being made. It's exciting.

But no wide receiver on the planet can do his job effectively if the quarterback is lying flat on his back. As such, one could argue with ease that a sturdy offensive line is more valuable to a football team than any one wide receiver.

As it relates to the Patriots, yes, they need a wide receiver or two. But they also need a starting left tackle. Thus far, there hasn't been so much as a whisper in that department.

Meanwhile, moves are being made.

Jonah Williams signed a two-year, $30 million deal with the Cardinals. The Jets traded for right tackle Morgan Moses on Thursday. The Seahawks signed veteran tackle George Fant for two years and $14 million. Former Patriot Jermaine Eluemunor signed with the Giants, also for two years and $14 million.

Tackles are moving.

Thus far, the Patriots have made a significant move in re-signing Mike Onwenu, who presumably will be the starting right tackle. (Nobody can quite tell if he prefers playing guard or tackle.) And they signed Chukwuma Okorafor, who was considered to be more of a depth tackle who can be a backup on the right side and could possibly play the left side in a pinch.

After a year that included Trent Brown, Calvin Anderson Vederian Lowe and Conor McDermott getting starts at tackle, the Patriots certainly know how poorly a season can go without reliable tackle play. That's why, despite the silence through the first week of free agency, it still feels reasonable to expect them to make a move at the position.

Some big names -- who will command big dollars -- are still out there, with Tyron Smith being the biggest. Mekhi Becton is still a free agent, as are Donovan Smith and Charles Leno Jr.

Presumably, an addition is in the works in some form. Because thus far in free agency, things have simply been too quiet for the Patriots in the tackle market.