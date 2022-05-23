Patriots announce new jersey numbers for veteran additions, including DeVante Parker and Malcolm Butler

BOSTON -- Malcolm Butler is back with the Patriots, but he won't be wearing the No. 21 he wore when he won Super Bowl XLIX with a goal line interception against Russell Wilson.

Instead, Butler will be sporting No. 4 this year for the Patriots, as veteran safety Adrian Phillips has been wearing No. 21 for the past two seasons. Butler had only worn No. 21 in the NFL, though he wore a single-digit jersey in college with No. 7.

The Patriots announced the jersey numbers of their veteran additions on Monday, with Butler's No. 4 and DeVante Parker's No. 11 standing out. The No. 11 jersey, of course, was worn by Julian Edelman from 2009 through his retirement in 2020, and it will now go to a new member of the Patriots' receiving corps.

Some other notable numbers are No. 30 for linebacker Mack Wilson, No. 14 for receiver/running back Ty Montgomery, and No. 3 for safety Jabrill Peppers. The Patriots also announced jersey number changes for some second-year players like receiver Tre Nixon (switching from No. 87 to No. 82) and kicker Quinn Nordin (switching from No. 3 to No. 13). Third-year cornerback Myles Bryant is also making the switch from No. 41 to No. 27, which became available when J.C. Jackson left the team via free agency.

Patriots veteran jersey numbers: https://t.co/STjSE70L44 pic.twitter.com/tnX2RJZCW5 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 23, 2022

