Patriots announce Jerod Mayo's coaching staff additions, with Troy Brown's being filled by Tyler Hughes

BOSTON -- Bill Belichick is not the only franchise legend no longer on the Patriots' coaching staff.

The team announced the full coaching staff for Jerod Mayo's first season as head coach, and Troy Brown's name was noticeably absent from the list.

Brown, 52, was a member of the Patriots' coaching staff from 2020-23, working as a running backs coach and kick returners coach for his first year before taking on wide receivers coach duties in 2021. His status this offseason was unknown -- and Brown notably didn't wear Patriots clothing while coaching at the Senior Bowl -- though Mike Reiss said Brown did have an offer to remain on the coaching staff. Brown spent his entire 15-year playing career with the Patriots, racking up 557 receptions, 6,366 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns in 192 regular seasons while catching 58 passes for 694 yards and two touchdowns in 20 playoff games. He also returned 252 punts (three for touchdowns) and 87 kicks in his regular-season career while returning 33 punts (one for a touchdown) and five kicks in his postseason career. He also stepped in to play defense in the 2004 season, reocrding 17 tackles and three interceptions. He was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2007.

Replacing Brown as wide receivers coach will be Tyler Hughes, who previously worked as an offensive assistant coach for three years in New England from 2020-22. He left last offseason to work as a quality control coach for the University of Washington.

The full Patriots coaching staff, based on Monday's announcements and previous reporting, is as follows:

Head coach: Jerod Mayo

Offensive coordinator: Alex Van Pelt

Defensive coordinator: DeMarcus Covington

Senior offensive assistant: Ben McAdoo

Quarterbacks coach: T.C. McCartney

Offensive line coach: Scott Peters

Wide receivers coach: Tyler Hughes

Tight ends coach: Bob Bicknell

Running backs coach: Taylor Embree

Assistant wide receivers coach: Tiquan Underwood

Assistant offensive line coach: Robert Kugler

Offensive assistant/quality control: Michael McCarthy

Defensive line coach: Jerry Montgomery

Cornerbacks coach: Mike Pellegrino

Safeties coach: Brian Belichick

Inside linebackers coach: Dont'a Hightower

Outside linebackers coach: Drew Wilkins

Defensive assistant/quality control: Vinny DePalma

Defensive assistant/quality control: Jamael Lett

Special teams coordinator: Jeremy Springer

Special teams assistant: Tom Quinn

Steach teams assistant/quality control: Coby Tippett