Patriots add retro look to midfield logo, end zone for throwback game at Gillette Stadium

Patriots 1st Down: What the New England defense needs to do to beat Lions in Week 5

BOSTON -- The jerseys and the helmets won't be the only things with a retro look on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots are going all out for the reintroduction of their Pat Patriot jersey, changing the look of the field for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The midfield logo -- normally the current "Flying Elvis" logo -- has been changed to a massive Pat Patriot.

The Pat Patriot logo painted at midfield at Gillette Stadium. WBZ

The end zone font has also been changed to reflect the retro look.

An overhead look of midfield and the end zone at Gillette Stadium WBZ

Signage surrounding the field and elsewhere around the stadium has also been changed to reflect the retro look.

Reds are here. pic.twitter.com/J7JltI6Dh6 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 5, 2022

The Patriots are wearing their red jerseys and white helmets for the first time since 2012. The NFL instituted a new rule after that season which prevented teams from changing their helmets midseason. With that rule coming off the books for this season, the Patriots are capitalizing on a throwback look that has resonated with fans young and old.