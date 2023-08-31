Patriots add quarterback Matt Corral off waivers from Carolina

BOSTON -- One day after adding Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham to the practice squad, the Patriots are signing another quarterback.

The team claimed quarterback Matt Corral off waivers from Carolina on Thursday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the news.

Source: The #Patriots have claimed former #Panthers QB Matt Corral. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2023

Corral, 24, was drafted by the Panthers in the third round last year but was waived by Carolina on Wednesday. The 94th pick, Corral was the fourth quarterback taken in the 2022 draft, after Kenny Pickett (No. 20 overall), Desmond Ridder (No. 74) and Malik Willis (No. 86). Zappe was the next quarterback taken, at No. 137 overall.

The Panthers actually used a pick acquired in a trade with New England to draft Corral. The Patriots used the picks acquired in return on that trade to take Zappe and then Marte Mapu in 2023.

Corral suffered a foot injury in a preseason game against the Patriots last year, leading him going on injured reserve and missing his entire rookie season. The Panthers then drafted quarterback Bryce Young with the first overall pick in the 2023 draft.

In college, Corral played four seasons at Ole Miss. Over his final two seasons, he threw 49 touchdowns with 19 interceptions while also rushing for over 1,100 yards with 15 touchdowns. That included 11 rushing touchdowns in 2021.

In the preseason this year, Corral completed 28 of his 47 passes (59.6 percent) for 249 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. he also ran four times for 47 yards.

The Patriots open their season next weekend against the reigning NFC-champion Eagles, and they've now got some a decision to make about who will be backing up Mac Jones.