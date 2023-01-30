Patriots 2023 Mock Draft roundup: Will Belichick go offense or defense with 14th overall pick?

BOSTON -- While the Chiefs and the Eagles are gearing up for Super Bowl LVII, the rest of the NFL is focused on the offseason. The Patriots already got a start on their offseason work by hiring Bill O'Brien to run the team's offense.

When it comes to team-building, everyone will have to wait another six weeks. NFL free agency kicks off on March 15 at 3 p.m., when the new league year begins. After loads of money gets tossed around and all of that dust settles, focus will lock into the 2023 NFL Draft.

Of course, as we all know, focus on the draft started long ago for some folks. The Patriots' coaching staff is getting an early look at this year's prospect pool this week, coaching the West team at the East-West Shrine Bowl out in Las Vegas.

That could come in handy in late April, with the Patriots heading into the draft with the 14th overall selection. New England should be able to land a talented player to fill one of the many holes on its roster with that pick.

Should is the operative term, since we all know Bill Belichick could trade down without batting an eye. But there are needs aplenty on the roster -- from a big-bodied blocker on the offensive line to a play-maker in the passing game to another big hitter in the secondary -- so maybe Belichick will hang onto his highest selection since 2010.

If he does, here are who the mock drafters envision Roger Goodell calling out as New England's first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft:

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic

Brian Branch, S, Alabama

"This pick was nearly Iowa edge Lukas Van Ness, due to all of the Belichickian traits he possesses (down to the fact that he played for Kirk Ferentz). But Brian Branch is probably even more of a classic Patriots fit. This also might be too low for Branch, who could well be the best defensive prospect in this draft outside of Carter and Anderson. A terrific space defender in the back seven, Branch is a safety who can cover. One of these years, NFL teams will stop being afraid to draft these types of players higher than the teens. Maybe it'll be this year."

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

"The Patriots could elect to go back to the future by drafting a tight end who allows them to utilize more jumbo packages."

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

Brian Branch, S, Alabama

"Branch is one of my favorite players in this draft class. He's an outstanding nickel defender with the versatility to move around the secondary."

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

"Peter Skoronski is solid and consistent, which are two of the best things you can say about an offensive lineman. The biggest issue he'll face during the pre-draft process will be arm length and whether his NFL future is at tackle or guard."

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

"Mayer isn't a big-time athlete, but he does everything well at the position. Safe selection here for the Patriots."

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

"Drew Sanders is an Alabama transfer who primarily played an off-ball linebacker role, but also showed the capability to rush the passer when given the opportunity."

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports

Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

"The Patriots could stand to bolster the offensive tackle spot with Isaiah Wynn set to become a free agent and veteran Trent Brown coming off a disappointing campaign. And even if Broderick Jones doesn't start right away, he'll add quality depth before establishing himself as a force up front. He has all the tools to succeed; he just needs to refine them."

Pro Football Focus

Jordan Addison, WR, USC

When Jordan Addison's name comes up during big board assembly meetings across the NFL, some teams will focus on his lack of size at 6-foot and 175 pounds. Others will focus on his 2,506 receiving yards, 25 receiving touchdowns and Biletnikoff Award over the past two years. I'm not sure the Patriots are in a position to pass up a smooth and productive playmaker in the passing game.

Sports Illustrated

Jordan Addison, WR, USC

"An above-average athlete, Addison boasts a flexible frame, exciting linear and lateral burst, and impressive change of direction ability. His speed, while not a rare or special trait, is notable and enables him to win deep at times."

Joe Marino, The Draft Network

Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

"If the New England Patriots are going to get back into contention in the AFC East, improved cornerback play to combat the talent at wide receiver in the division is a must. Witherspoon is an ultra-competitive corner with man coverage ability, ball skills, and physicality."

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place from April 27–29 in Kansas City, Missouri. New England currently owns eight overall picks, and is expected to receive another three compensatory picks.

The last time the Patriots had a first-round pick in the teens was in 2021, when the team drafted Mac Jones at 15th overall.